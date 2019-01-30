Chinese contractor in East Coast Rail Link project said to be seeking amicable solution with Malaysia

PETALING JAYA (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - The Chinese contractor of Malaysia's East Coast Rail Link project is said to be still holding out for an amicable solution amid uncertainty surrounding the future of the multi-billion-dollar project.

Industry sources said news of the project's supposed termination has shocked the project's main contractor, China Communications Construction Company (CCCC), as it had acceded to a lot of the demands made by the new Pakatan Harapan (PH) government. This, they said, included even sharing the operational costs of the project post-construction.

Over the past few days, there have been conflicting statements on the status of the controversial RM81 billion project (S$27 billion) which was meant to link the east and west coasts of Peninsular Malaysia and was approved by the previous Barisan Nasional (BN) administration in October 2016.

The 688km railway line, however, was suspended last July by the PH coalition after it took over the government, amid criticism over the project's high cost.

Some 15 per cent of the project, to span across four states, was completed at that point.

In the re-negotiations, the CCCC had also agreed to allow 40 per cent to 50 per cent local participation, from 30 per cent previously, sources said.

But perhaps the biggest feat was getting the Chinese company to share operational and financing risks once the project is completed, sources said.

This is opposed to the CCCC's initial role only as a contractor, which would see it building the rail line and then handing it over to asset owner Malaysia Rail Link.

According to sources, considering that the CCCC has given up so much in the re-negotiations, it is not taking talk of the possible termination lightly. Some of them believe the government is now weighing how to do this diplomatically.

However, the sources said that in its mitigating letter, the CCCC was still open to resolving the issue amicably.

The Straits Times reported last week that the government had cancelled the original contract with the state-owned CCCC. The government is said to be seeking to halve the estimated project cost to RM40 billion.

Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad on Tuesday (Jan 29) said the government had not made any decision yet on the project. Tun Mahathir also said the compensation for cancelling the ECRL project would be significantly lower than the debt the government would have to pay for the next 30 years if it was continued.

Dr Mahathir said Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng would soon give a clear explanation on the status of the project.

Last week, it was reported that two senior ministers appeared to be at odds with each other over the project's status.

Economic Affairs Minister Azmin Ali was quoted as saying that the Cabinet had decided last Thursday to cancel the project, but Mr Lim later said he was "shocked" by the announcement.