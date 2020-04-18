Chinese anti-Covid-19 medical team arrives in Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR (XINHUA) - A team of medical experts sent by the Chinese government arrived in Malaysia on Saturday (April 18) to help the country fight the Covid-19 pandemic.

The eight-member expert team was received by Chinese Ambassador to Malaysia Bai Tian and officials from Malaysia's Ministry of Health upon their arrival at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport.

During the expert team's two-week stay in Malaysia, they will share their experience and expertise on fighting Covid-19 with their Malaysian counterparts, which may help Malaysia's effort against the pandemic, said the Chinese ambassador.

"This is the time when governments and the people of China and Malaysia work together and look after each other to overcome the difficulties. It also demonstrates the deep and warm relationship between China and Malaysia," Mr Bai added.