China’s foreign minister to tour South-east Asia this week

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Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi visit Cambodia, Thailand and Myanmar from April 22 until April 26.

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BEIJING – China’s top diplomat Wang Yi will embark on a three-country visit to South-east Asia this week, seeking to strengthen ties in the face of “risks”, Beijing said on April 21.

Mr Wang will visit Cambodia, Thailand and Myanmar from April 22 until April 26 , Beijing’s foreign ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun told a news briefing, calling the three countries China’s “friendly neighbours”.

China has been keen to present itself to its allies as a more stable alternative to US President Donald Trump’s punitive tariffs and mercurial policies.

Beijing hosted a slew of foreign leaders last week, including Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, Abu Dhabi’s Crown Prince Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Vietnamese leader To Lam.

China hopes the visits to the three South-east Asian nations will deepen ties to the region facing “risks and challenges” at a time of “once-in-a-century transformations”.

China’s Defence Minister Dong Jun will also join Mr Wang in meeting their Cambodian counterparts, Mr Guo added.

The Cambodian foreign ministry said the meeting will take place on April 22 in Phnom Penh.

The two Chinese ministers will also meet Prime Minister Hun Manet and his father, former leader Hun Sen, the ministry said.

China is Cambodia’s biggest trading partner and source of investment, visited by Chinese President Xi Jinping when he went on a rare South-east Asia tour in 2025.

All three countries are at “critical stages” of their development, spokesman Guo said, noting Thailand and Myanmar had just seen the formation of new governments.

Myanmar junta chief Min Aung Hlaing was sworn in as president in April, while Thailand’s new parliament elected Anutin Charnvirakul as prime minister in March.

Mr Charnvirakul told reporters in Bangkok on April 21 that the discussion between the two sides would have an “open agenda”.

“We will probably ask China to purchase more agricultural products, rice and fruits, and invest more,” he said. AFP