Asian Insider

China wields most influence in South-east Asia but lags in trust factor: Survey

Foreign Editor
Beijing took top marks for the Covid-19 assistance given to the region, but distrust of China has grown for the third year in a row.PHOTO: REUTERS
  • Published
    1 hour ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

SINGAPORE - China is rated the most influential economic player in South-east Asia, although it is the United States that has ruled the roost as the region's top investor for decades.

Japan can claim neither of the two titles, but it is no lightweight. It is consistently perceived as the most trusted partner in the region.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Sign up for the ST Asian Insider newsletter to get exclusive insights into Asia from our network of overseas correspondents.

Topics: 