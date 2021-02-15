For Subscribers
Asian Insider
China wields most influence in South-east Asia but lags in trust factor: Survey
SINGAPORE - China is rated the most influential economic player in South-east Asia, although it is the United States that has ruled the roost as the region's top investor for decades.
Japan can claim neither of the two titles, but it is no lightweight. It is consistently perceived as the most trusted partner in the region.
