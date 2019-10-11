China warns Thai politicians against interference after opposition leader meets Hong Kong activist

BANGKOK - China's embassy in Bangkok has warned Thai politicians against interfering in its internal affairs after Hong Kong pro-democracy activist Joshua Wong posted a picture of himself with Thai opposition leader Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit.

The embassy claimed in a Thai-language post on Facebook on Thursday (Oct 10) that protesters in Hong Kong were working with external groups to spread false information in order to separate Hong Kong from China.

Without naming Mr Thanathorn, the leader of Thailand's Future Forward Party, it said: "Some Thai politicians have linked up with those wishing to separate Hong Kong from China in a supportive manner, which is a serious offence and irresponsible.

"China hopes that the relevant people will acknowledge the truth about Hong Kong and be careful. Do things that will benefit the Chinese-Thai friendship."

Mr Thanathorn, a wealthy businessman, co-founded the youth-oriented Future Forward Party, which managed to win the third-highest number of Lower House seats in Thailand's March general election. But he has been suspended from Parliament pending a Constitutional Court decision over a share ownership case.

Mr Wong recently travelled to Germany and the United States to rally support for Hong Kong's four-month old pro-democracy protest.

He uploaded a picture on Facebook on Oct 6 showing himself with Mr Thanathorn, who he had met at The Economist magazine's Open Future Festival in the Chinese territory.

Mr Wong described Mr Thanathorn as the leader of a progressive party that demanded that the military withdraw from politics but is currently being sued for sedition and may end up in jail.

"(I) hope that, as conservative forces or authoritarianism advance in Asia-Pacific, we can continue to promote exchanges in East Asia, and advocate for democratic progressive values."