China, Vietnam prepare for possible Xi visit to Hanoi in next month: Sources

HANOI/BEIJING - Vietnamese and Chinese officials are preparing for a possible visit from President Xi Jinping to Hanoi at the end of October or early November, on the heels of US President Joe Biden’s trip in September, four people familiar with the plans said.

The visit would underline the South-east Asian manufacturing hub’s growing strategic importance, as big powers jostle for influence in the region amid rising tensions between Beijing and Washington.

Work is under way on a joint statement that would be issued during the visit, four people informed about the negotiations told Reuters.

Two of them said the parties were discussing a reference to being together in a “community of common destiny”, a phrase often used by Mr Xi that some find controversial. Vietnamese officials were cautious about adding that reference, the two sources said.

A fifth Vietnamese source said the joint statement was likely to include that reference. It could be interpreted as an elevation of ties between the two countries, according to two of the sources, but it is unclear what that would entail and what concrete agreements might be announced.

That person, and the four informed about the negotiations, declined to be named because of the sensitivity of the matter.

The visit has not been announced and could still be called off or postponed, but logistical arrangements have been explored.

“All important diplomatic activities of Vietnam would be announced to you when appropriate,” Vietnam’s foreign affairs ministry spokesperson Pham Thu Hang told a news conference on Thursday when asked about the possible visit.

The ministry did not reply to emailed questions from Reuters about the timing of the visit and the content of the joint statement.

China’s foreign ministry said it had no information to offer when asked for comment.

State visit preparations

One of the sources said China had sent a team to Hanoi to organise accommodations for Mr Xi’s delegation.

Another said the team has been looking to book 800 rooms in hotels in Vietnam’s capital, a number in line with a state visit.

China’s foreign minister Wang Yi was expected to visit Hanoi in mid-October to help finalise the joint statement, the source added, if sufficient progress on the text has been made.