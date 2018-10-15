China-US trade war yet to affect Malaysia, says PM Mahathir

KUALA LUMPUR (BERNAMA) - Malaysia has not yet experienced a significant impact from the trade war between China and the United States, Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad said on Monday (Oct 15).

The Prime Minister said the government is aware that the conflict might affect the country, but it is also being seen as something that can be favourable for Malaysia.

"If there is any impact, we hope it will be the transfer of US investments in China to Malaysia. So it is possible that we will get some good out of the trade war between China and the United States," he said in the Dewan Rakyat (Lower House of Parliament).

Tun Mahathir was replying to a supplementary question from Tan Sri Annuar Musa, the Barisan Nasional MP from Ketereh, on whether Malaysia was bound by China or the United States, or whether it adopts a neutral policy with regard to the trade war.

Dr Mahathir asserted that the Pakatan Harapan government had a policy of non-intervention in any kind of war at all.