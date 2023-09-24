Chinese tourists find hidden camera in power socket of Airbnb room; Sabah police investigating

KOTA KINABALU - Sabah police are looking for those responsible for placing a hidden camera in a wall power socket in an Airbnb room in Kota Kinabalu where a newly wed Chinese couple had stayed in earlier in September.

The tourists’ claims were published on Chinese social media platform Xiaohongshu on Sept 14.

The post went viral after it was picked up by a number of online sites and news portals, receiving hundreds of comments and likes.

Kota Kinabalu police chief Zaidi Abdullah confirmed that they received a report from the Chinese couple on Sept 7.

He said the police had been monitoring viral news reports on their claims of a hidden camera being placed in the room of a “homestay” in the Sabah state capital.

A probe was conducted at the premises, he said, adding that the police have seized the spy camera.

“Efforts are under way to identity the suspect(s) involved,” Mr Zaidi said on Saturday.

He added that police were investigating the case under suspicion of outrage of modesty.

It was reported that the Chinese couple were shocked to find the camera strategically positioned within a wall socket to face their bed during their stay in the Airbnb room.

They reported the alleged incident on Xiaohongshu, questioning whether it is safe to travel to Malaysia. Their post attracted hundreds of comments from netizens.

“Discovered hidden cameras in the guest house. Is it safe to travel to Malaysia?” wrote the tourist, who used the account name Zhenmei Beauty.

The couple reportedly landed in Kota Kinabalu at 2am on Sept 6, and after arriving at their place of accommodation, were shocked to discover the camera placed within two USB ports in the wall.

The couple said they lodged a report over the matter but claimed they were advised by the police to remove their posts on the matter on their social media account.

Mr Zaidi denied the claim, saying the police did not tell the couple to do so.