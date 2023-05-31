China to join Indonesia’s multilateral naval drills despite rising tension

China is sending the guided missiles-equipped frigate Xuchang to the Indonesia-hosted 2023 Komodo naval drills. PHOTO: PLA NAVY
Updated
1 min ago
Published
9 min ago

BEIJING – China will send warships to a multilateral naval exercise hosted in June by Indonesia, which has also invited countries such as North Korea, Russia, South Korea and the United States, amid rising tension in the Asia-Pacific region.

The drills come as China and the US ramp up military diplomacy in the region, staging more frequent war games with allies and partners around Taiwan, the busy waterway of the South China Sea, and the west Pacific.

China’s navy will send its destroyer Zhanjiang and frigate Xuchang, both equipped with guided missiles, to the 2023 Multilateral Naval Exercise Komodo, the defence ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.

Last December, Indonesia said it invited the navies of 47 nations, including China, to participate in the exercise, which will run from June 4 to 8 in Makassar. It will be the fourth such drill since the first in 2014.

The last Komodo exercise took place in 2018 before suspensions over Covid-19. China also sent two warships at the time, the destroyer Changsha and the frigate Liuzhou, both also equipped with guided missiles.

Last week, the Chinese military said it plans a joint drill, Exercise Amana Youyi-2023, with some countries of the Asean regional grouping, including Cambodia, Laos, Malaysia, Thailand and Vietnam.

The US, Japan and the Philippines are holding a three-way maritime exercise in the South China Sea this week.

China and the US have accused each other of military manoeuvres, from China’s military drills around Taiwan, which it regards as a province, to new US bases in the Philippines, that fuel tension and threaten peace in the region. REUTERS

More On This Topic
Taiwan reports Chinese aircraft carrier sailed through strait
Taiwan excluded from WHO annual assembly following Chinese opposition

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top