China seen as ASEAN’s most important partner, Japan 2nd: Survey

TOKYO – China replaced Japan as the most important future partner for ASEAN nations, a public opinion survey conducted by the Japanese Foreign Ministry showed on March 13.

When asked to select multiple countries and organisations that they believe will be important partners in the future, 52 per cent of respondents in the Association of South-east Asian Nations picked China, followed by Japan with 45 per cent.

Japan ranked first in the fiscal 2023 survey with 43 per cent, slightly ahead of China at 42 per cent.

When the same question was posed in India in the latest survey, Russia ranked first at 59 per cent, followed by Japan at 57 per cent.

Japan, promoting its vision of a “free and open Indo-Pacific”, is seeking to strengthen ties with ASEAN member states and India. But the survey results highlight China’s and Russia’s strong influence over those countries.

In the United States, Japan was selected as the most important partner in Asia, receiving 50 per cent.

China came in a distant second with 17 per cent, followed by India with 16 per cent. Australia ranked fourth with 8 per cent, and South Korea fifth with 3 per cent. KYODO NEWS