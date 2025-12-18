China seeks to mediate Thai-Cambodia clash Trump says he ended

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

– China is dispatching a diplomat to Cambodia and Thailand as a new bout of violence between the two South-east Asian nations threatens to derail a ceasefire brokered by US President Donald Trump.

Mr Deng Xijun, China’s Special Envoy for Asian Affairs, will travel to Cambodia and Thailand on Dec 18 to conduct mediation, the Foreign Ministry in Beijing said in a statement.

“China closely follows the ongoing border conflict between the two countries,” it said. “Through its own way, China has been working actively for de-escalation.”

Mr Trump has pushed for peace since the conflict spiked in July and has threatened both countries with trade retaliation if either nation violates the terms of an October peace declaration he orchestrated.

While Mr Deng has travelled at least twice to seek mediation, this is his first since the so-called Kuala Lumpur Peace Accords were signed.

Clashes along the 800km border resumed earlier in December, including Thai air strikes on Cambodian military targets.

More than two dozen people have been killed, including 16 Thai soldiers and 12 Cambodian civilians, and over half a million people have fled the area because of the fighting.

China has engaged with both sides since the start of the violence, but has kept a much lower profile than the US as Beijing generally avoids publicly intervening in conflicts, beyond seeking to facilitate discussions.

The Trump administration has sought to highlight that China has not played a role in the peace process.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment sent outside normal working hours.

Mr Trump called both leaders last week to push again for a ceasefire, although the fighting has since continued.

Malaysia’s Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, who chairs Asean in 2025, said on Dec 17 that he has been in contact with the leaders as well, and that both told him they want to resolve their border clashes as soon as possible.

Mr Deng’s trip also comes as Cambodia’s use of Chinese weapons comes into focus, following reports that the Thai military seized a large number of Chinese-made weapons from Cambodian soldiers.

China’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun did not confirm nor deny the news at a press briefing on Dec 17, but reiterated that Beijing has had “normal defence cooperation” with both countries and that such cooperation does not target any third party.

Thailand, which is a treaty ally with the US, has far larger and more sophisticated armed forces than Cambodia.

Its attacks on Cambodia have included the use of American F-16 fighter jets. BLOOMBERG