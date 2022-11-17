China says state of relations with Canada is Ottawa's responsibility

BEIJING - China’s foreign ministry on Thursday said the current state of relations between Beijing and Ottawa is Canada’s responsibility, a day after President Xi Jinping criticised Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in person over alleged leaks of their closed-door meeting at the Group of 20 summit.

Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning also told a regular media briefing that Beijing supports having frank exchanges as long as they are held on an equal basis, and said China hopes that Canada will take actions that create conditions to improve bilateral ties.

Ms Mao Ning said Mr Xi was not criticising Mr Trudeau in the video clip recorded on the sidelines of the Indonesian summit. “I don’t think that should be interpreted as Xi Jinping criticising or blaming anyone,” she said.

In the one-minute clip, Mr Xi tells Mr Trudeau through an interpreter: “Everything we discussed has been leaked to the papers. That is not appropriate.”

Speaking evenly and wearing a slight smile, Mr Xi says: “And that’s not the way (our discussion) was conducted, was it?

“If there is sincerity, we can have conversations based on an attitude of mutual respect. Otherwise, the results will be unpredictable,” he adds, looking directly at Mr Trudeau.

Mr Xi then appears to try to walk past Mr Trudeau, but the Canadian leader replies: “In Canada, we believe in free, open and frank dialogue, and that is what we will continue to have.

“We will continue to look to work constructively together, but there will be things we disagree on,” he tells Mr Xi.

Raising his hands, Mr Xi cuts him off, saying bluntly: “Create the conditions. Create the conditions.”

He then broadens his smile, barely looking at Mr Trudeau as he shakes his hand and leaves his counterpart to make his way out of the room.

It is not clear when, if ever, Mr Xi becomes aware that the conversation is being filmed.

‘Awkward position’

The tone was akin to “a great power speaking to a less-great power”, said Dr Van Jackson, senior lecturer in international relations at Victoria University of Wellington, New Zealand.

“Xi’s language and body posture was not at all unusual for government officials who are on less than friendly terms – in private,” Dr Jackson told AFP.

Tensions between China and the United States put Canada in an “especially awkward position”, he said, adding that Ottawa’s “embeddedness in the network of Anglo-Saxon, intelligence-sharing democracies all but ensures it will draw China’s ire more and more as time passes”.