China’s Yunnan to limit Myanmar border crossings to counter telecom fraudsters

In mid-September, 109 people suspected of committing telecom fraud crimes in Myanmar were deported back to China. ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI

Kelly Wang, Zhang Fangzhou and Qin Jianhang

BEIJING - China will set up a temporary control zone in the southwestern province of Yunnan to restrict movements of people in a region along the border with Myanmar in an effort to combat rampant telecom fraud committed by Chinese nationals lured to the South-east Asian nation.

From Oct 1 to the end of the year, individuals and vehicles entering the “strict border control zone” in Tengchong city will be registered and checked upon arrival, according to a Wednesday statement from Baoshan, which has jurisdiction over the area. It added that people and cars without permission to enter the area will be handed over to police.

