China's top envoy to visit the Philippines amid US alliance push

Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang will exchange views with his Philippine counterpart Enrique Manalo on recent South China Sea talks. PHOTO: REUTERS
MANILA – China’s Foreign Minister Qin Gang will visit the Philippines this week to boost ties and tackle regional security issues as Manila bolsters its defence alliance with the United States.

Mr Qin will meet his Philippine counterpart, Foreign Secretary Enrique Manalo, during a visit from April 21 to 23 to exchange views on recent South China Sea talks, the Philippines’ Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said in a statement on Tuesday.

They will also discuss ways to strengthen cooperation in agriculture, trade, energy and infrastructure, the DFA added.

The visit coincides with the biggest US-Philippine military exercises that will run through next week – part of the wider push from President Ferdinand Marcos Jr to advance the longstanding alliance.

The US recently gained expanded access to Philippine military sites, and Washington and Manila are planning joint patrols in the South China Sea, where China and the Philippines have a territorial dispute.

Mr Qin will fly to Manila days after Chinese Ambassador to the Philippines Huang Xilian drew controversy for saying that the Philippines is “stoking the fire” over Taiwan’s independence by giving the US access to military sites near the Taiwan Strait. BLOOMBERG

