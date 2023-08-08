China repeats call for the Philippines to remove grounded warship

BEIJING/MANILA – China’s Foreign Ministry on Tuesday repeated its call for the Philippines to tow away a grounded warship on a disputed shoal, after Manila told Beijing it would not abandon the area.

The dispute over the Second Thomas Shoal in the South China Sea came after Manila accused China’s coast guard of “excessive and offensive actions” against Philippine vessels.

“China once again urges the Philippine side to immediately remove the warship from Second Thomas Shoal and restore it to its unoccupied state,” China’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

China has communicated to the Philippines its view on the Second Thomas Shoal issue “many times” through diplomatic channels, but its goodwill and sincerity have been “ignored”, it added.

China is willing to handle talks and consultations on maritime issues, the Foreign Ministry said.

The Philippines’ National Security Council assistant director-general Jonathan Malaya repeated comments he made on Monday, using another name for the shoal. “The Philippines will never abandon our post in Ayungin Shoal,” he said.

“We urge China not to escalate matters by water cannon or military-grade lasers, which places Philippine lives at risk, but by sincere negotiations and other diplomatic means.”

Tensions have soared between the two countries over the South China Sea under Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr, with Manila pivoting back to the United States, which supports Manila in its maritime disputes with China.

China’s coast guard said on Monday that the country had told Manila not to send ships to the shoal and not to send “construction materials used for large-scale repair and reinforcement” for the grounded warship.

The Foreign Ministry said the same day that it stopped a Philippine vessel heading for the shoal in “accordance with the law”, condemning the Philippines for violating China’s sovereignty and the Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the South China Sea.

China claims sovereignty over almost the entire South China Sea, which overlaps with the waters of Malaysia, Vietnam, Brunei, Taiwan and the Philippines. REUTERS