China Premier Li met Vietnam PM at ASEAN summit - Chinese foreign ministry

Vietnam's Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh attends the retreat session of the 43rd Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit in Jakarta, Indonesia, September 5, 2023. Mast Irham/Pool via REUTERS
China's Premier Li Qiang (R) speaks during the 26th ASEAN-China Summit at the 43rd ASEAN Summit in Jakarta, Indonesia, on September 6, 2023. Yasuyoshi Chiba/Pool via REUTERS
BEIJING - China's Premier Li Qiang met with Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on the sidelines of the ASEAN summit in Indonesia, the Chinese foreign ministry said on Thursday.

Vietnam's government said Chinh met Li on Wednesday in Jakarta, where they agreed to enhance high-level visits to “promote bilateral cooperation in a more effective, substantial and profound manner.”

When asked if Li would travel to Vietnam before attending the G20 leaders' summit in India, ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said the leaders have met and that she did not have any information about a visit. REUTERS

