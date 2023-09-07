China Premier Li met Vietnam PM at ASEAN summit - Chinese foreign ministry

BEIJING - China's Premier Li Qiang met with Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on the sidelines of the ASEAN summit in Indonesia, the Chinese foreign ministry said on Thursday.

Vietnam's government said Chinh met Li on Wednesday in Jakarta, where they agreed to enhance high-level visits to “promote bilateral cooperation in a more effective, substantial and profound manner.”

When asked if Li would travel to Vietnam before attending the G20 leaders' summit in India, ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said the leaders have met and that she did not have any information about a visit. REUTERS