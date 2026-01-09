China praises Indonesia on first ever panda cub’s birth

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

PHOTO: SCREENGRAB FROM EMBASSY OF THE PEOPLE'S REPUBLIC OF CHINA IN THE REPUBLIC OF INDONESIA

Chinese ambassador Wang Lutong referred to the panda cub's birth as a symbol of deep friendship between China and Indonesia.

BOGOR, West Java – Chinese ambassador Wang Lutong has praised Indonesia on the birth of the first panda cub in the country at the Indonesia Safari Park (TSI) in west Java, highlighting the two nations’ close cooperation in natural-resource conservation.

“The successful birth of a panda cub from female panda Hu Chun... was the result of a joint effort between Chinese and Indonesian experts in panda breeding and the professional dedication and meticulous care given by TSI,” he said on Jan 6 , as quoted by the Chinese embassy.

The birth is “also a symbol of deep friendship between China and Indonesia, realising our best hopes for peace, friendship and cooperation as well as becoming an example of a successful bilateral cooperation”.

Mr Wang was speaking during an event marking the birth at the TSI on Jan 6 that was also attended by Indonesian Forestry Minister Raja Juli Antoni, TSI co-founder Jansen Manangsang and experts from the China Conservation and Research Centre of Giant Panda.

Mr Wang said China prioritises protection of ecological resources and biodiversity and has reaped results from deep cooperation with Indonesia on protection of endangered species, coral reef and mangrove restoration as well as plant breeding and protection of genetic resources.

Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto named the panda cub Satria Wiratama, which means “virtuous knight”. His Chinese name is Li Ao while his nickname is Rio, the Forestry Ministry said.

Mr Wang also said that he informed Chinese President Xi Jinping of the panda birth and that the latter is very proud of the achievement.

“Rio will bring more success and fortunes for the Indonesian President and the Indonesian people,” he added.

Mr Raja Juli said: “This is a happy day because today is the 40th day of the panda cub’s birth in Indonesia.

“The panda cub’s birth is not only good news for Indonesia but also for the world. This emphasises that conservation can walk hand in hand with diplomacy, inter-country friendship and scientific advancement.”

Mr Raja Juli added that he received information from Mr Jansen that the process to bring the panda bears to Indonesia started during the term of former president Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono .

“The panda couple Cai Tao and Hu Chun arrived in 2017 during the leadership of Joko Widodo,” he said.

“And now, the birth of the panda cub in TSI is during Prabowo’s presidency.” THE JAKARTA POST/ASIA NEWS NETWORK