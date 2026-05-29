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China opposes any country using freedom of navigation to undermine sovereignty

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A Navy miniature is seen in front of displayed Chinese and Taiwanese flags in this illustration taken, April 11, 2023. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning added that China respects all countries’ rights to navigation under international law.

PHOTO: REUTERS

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BEIJING – China said on May 29 it firmly opposes any attempt by any country to undermine its sovereignty and security “under the pretext of freedom of navigation” in response to a Canadian warship passing through the Taiwan Strait.

Canadian media reported that the frigate HMCS Charlottetown made the transit last week without being accompanied by any allied countries’ ships.

China claims sovereignty over democratically governed Taiwan and the strategic Taiwan Strait despite Taipei’s rejection of the claims.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning added that China respects all countries’ rights to navigation under international law.

“The Taiwan Strait is an international waterway, and all countries enjoy the right of freedom of navigation,” Taiwan’s defence ministry told Reuters.

The ministry said it “closely monitors relevant developments through joint intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance mechanisms, but does not proactively disclose the movements of military vessels from allied nations”.

The Canadian Department of National Defence did not immediately respond to requests for comment. REUTERS

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