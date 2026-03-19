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China offers to work with South-east Asia on energy security

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Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian gestures during a press conference in Beijing, China March 20, 2024. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said countries involved should immediately cease military operations.

PHOTO: REUTERS

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BEIJING – China, home to the world’s biggest oil refining sector, said it was ready to work with South-east Asia in addressing energy problems stemming from the war in Iran and called on the parties involved to immediately cease military operations.

China’s show of willingness to work with the region of more than 700 million people would be welcome relief to South-east Asian oil importers after an order by Beijing earlier in March to ban Chinese exports of diesel, gasoline and jet fuel.

The ban would worsen shortages and further hike prices for some of China's strategic partner-nations in South-east Asia, which have already been reeling from supply cuts brought on by the US-Israeli war against Iran.

“The situation in the Middle East has disrupted global energy security,” said Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Lin Jian at a regular news conference when asked if South-east Asian nations had reached out to China for help.

“The countries involved should immediately cease military operations to prevent regional instability from having a greater impact on global economic development,” said Mr Lin.

“China is willing to strengthen coordination and cooperation with South-east Asian countries to jointly address energy security issues,” Mr Lin added.

Any easing of Beijing’s ban could help soothe fuel jitters in countries from the Philippines to Cambodia.

Philippine Energy Secretary Sharon Garin met the Chinese ambassador to the Philippines on March 17 to discuss cooperation in energy, a departure from the two countries’ arguing over maritime rights in the South China Sea. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.