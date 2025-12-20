Straitstimes.com header logo

China envoy visits Cambodia seeking to de-escalate fighting with Thailand

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

FILE PHOTO: Displaced people walk after receiving food at a temporary shelter amid clashes between Thailand and Cambodia along a disputed border area, in Buriram province, Thailand, December 16, 2025. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha/File Photo

FILE PHOTO: Displaced people walk after receiving food at a temporary shelter amid clashes between Thailand and Cambodia along a disputed border area, in Buriram province, Thailand, December 16, 2025. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha/File Photo

Follow topic:

BANGKOK, Dec 20 - China’s special envoy for Asian affairs visited Phnom Penh this week to push for Cambodia and Thailand to de-escalate their fierce border fighting, Cambodia’s foreign ministry said on Saturday.

Deng Xijun's visit comes as the U.S. and China renew efforts to bring the two countries to a ceasefire, ahead of a special meeting on Monday of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations.

Around 60 people have died and more than half a million have been displaced since the two nations resumed hostilities, ending a ceasefire that Donald Trump had brokered in July.

"Deng Xijun reaffirmed that China will continue to play a constructive role in facilitating dialogue between Cambodia and Thailand with a view to promoting the peaceful settlement of disputes," the ministry said in a statement.

Secretary of State Rubio told reporters on Friday the U.S. was cautiously optimistic that Thailand and Cambodia could be back in compliance with the ceasefire by early next week. REUTERS

See more on

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Privacy Policy

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2025 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.