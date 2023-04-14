China envoy asks Manila to reject Taiwan’s independence claims, stop giving US access to bases

MANILA – Chinese Ambassador to Manila Huang Xilian in rare public comments told the Philippines to reject Taiwan’s sovereignty claims, instead of worsening tensions in the region by giving the United States access to military bases under a defence and security deal.

“The Philippines is advised to unequivocally oppose Taiwan independence rather than stoking the fire by offering the US access to military bases near the Taiwan Strait if you care genuinely about the 150,000 overseas Filipino workers (in China),” Mr Huang said in a public forum about Philippines-China relations organised by a non-governmental organisation in a hotel in Manila.

These were the first comments by the Chinese envoy since President Ferdinand Marcos Jr announced on April 3 that the US will now have access to four additional Filipino military bases under the Enhanced Defence Cooperation Agreement (EDCA).

Mr Huang’s speech was delivered as Beijing ramps up its political and military pressure on Taiwan following last week’s meeting between Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen and US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy in California.

The defence and foreign ministers of the Philippines and the US also met in Washington on Tuesday, the same day the two nations kicked off their largest war games in key areas in the Philippines.

The Chinese ambassador usually refrains from giving statements on geopolitical tensions, with the Chinese Embassy in Manila often referring the media’s questions to the Chinese Foreign Ministry.

Mr Huang, referring to the 150,000 Filipinos working in China, said some advocates in favour of EDCA have argued that the expansion will strengthen the safety of the migrant workers in Beijing. The workers form part of the 1.8-million-strong overseas Filipino workers who last year brought home remittances of US$36.14 billion ($47.99 billion).

Some Filipinos took to social media to counter Mr Huang’s comments and criticised China for what they say are its encroachment in parts of the South China Sea that lie within the Philippines’ exclusive economic zone. Manila officially calls this area the West Philippine Sea.

“The ambassador’s provocative language regarding our overseas Filipino workers in China is unacceptable. Besides, it’s not just the safety of the migrant workers that the Philippines cares about,” tweeted search specialist Timothy Rizane, 24. “We also care about the security of our northernmost islands as well as our unfettered access to the Luzon Strait and the Philippine Rise. China seeks to dominate and seize these areas”.

Under the now-expanded EDCA, American forces can construct facilities, bring in equipment and hold joint training exercises with their Filipino counterparts in a total of nine strategically located Philippine military bases.

Three of the additional sites include a naval base and an airport in Cagayan province, about 627km north of the Manila, and an army camp in Isabela, a province beside Cagayan in northern Philippines.

These are provinces that are close to Taiwan, with the tip of Cagayan province located about 580km from Taiwan.

The fourth additional EDCA site is located in Palawan, an island province facing the South China Sea, where Manila and Beijing have competing claims.

Mr Marcos has given his assurances to China that the four additional EDCA sites will not be used for any offensive actions.

He also echoed earlier statements by US and Philippine officials that the expansion of EDCA is meant for humanitarian and relief operations, pointing out that northern provinces are usually hit by devastating typhoons.