China deploys three ‘navigation’ beacons in the South China Sea

BEIJING – China deployed three navigation beacons around the contested Spratly Islands of the South China Sea, following similar marker placements by the Philippines earlier in May, as both sides try to fortify their claims to the area.

China’s Transport Ministry on Wednesday said its South China Sea maritime security centre placed the three beacons close to Irving Reef, Whitsun Reef and Gaven Reef of the Spratly Islands, which consists of many islets, reef banks and shoals.

The beacon placement is to “ensure the safety of ships’ navigation and operations”, it said.

Earlier in May, the Philippines also placed navigational buoys carrying the country’s national flags within its exclusive economic zone, including at the Whitsun Reef, and where hundreds of Chinese ships were moored in 2021.

Tensions have heightened recently in contested parts of the South China Sea, one of the world’s most important trade routes.

China has claimed nearly the entire South China Sea as its territory. It is also claimed by Brunei, Malaysia, Taiwan, the Philippines and Vietnam. REUTERS