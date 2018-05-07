China committed to peaceful dispute settlement over South China Sea despite differing views: Premier Li Keqiang

BOGOR, WEST JAVA PROVINCE - Chinese premier Li Keqiang said China is committed to peaceful settlement of bilateral disputes over the South China Sea with Asean nations despite the differing views.

Mr Li made the remarks on Monday (May 7) after holding talks at noon local time with President Joko Widodo at Istana Bogor in West Java, in his first visit to Indonesia as Prime Minister.

"Together China and Asean will safeguard regional stability. And together we will safeguard peace, stability, freedom of navigation in the South China Sea," Mr Li said in a joint press conference with President Joko

Mr Li spoke in Mandarin and was translated into English and Bahasa Indonesia.

The talks included discussions on regional security and China's Belt and Road Initiative projects in Indonesia. Mr Li's visit also marked the fifth anniversary of a strategic comprehensive partnership between the two Asian giants.

"Besides discussing bilateral relations, we also touched on the regional and global issues," Mr Joko said in the joint press conference.

"In the past 50 years, Asean has contributed to peace and stability in the Southeast Asian region and such achievement will be maintained and improved."

The meeting between Mr Li and Mr Joko comes amid growing concerns about China's latest militarisation of the South China Sea.

American news network CNBC reported last week that China had installed anti-ship cruise missiles and surface-to-air missile systems on three man-made outposts in the South China Sea. The report cited sources with direct knowledge of United States intelligence.

Last year, China was the third-largest foreign investor in Indonesia, with investment amounting to US$3.4 billion (S$4.5 billion).

On Monday night, Mr Li will have a business summit with Indonesian entrepreneurs in Jakarta and on Tuesday he will depart for Japan for talks with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and South Korean President Moon Jae In.

The leaders of Japan, China and South Korea will sit down for three-way talks on Wednesday for the first time in 2½ years, with North Korea and economic cooperation set to be high on the agenda.

Ties have been fraught in recent years, due in part territorial disputes and Chinese mistrust of American overreach on its two allies. The Tokyo summit comes amid warmer diplomatic relations between the three nations, catalysed by an apparent detente on the Korean peninsula and growing concerns over trade protectionism.