China Coast Guard seizes Philippine supplies for outpost in Second Thomas Shoal: Source

MANILA - The China Coast Guard (CCG) has been accused of seizing and dumping overboard food and other supplies meant for Filipino troops stationed at a remote outpost in Second Thomas Shoal, and allegedly obstructing a medical evacuation of ailing soldiers.

Both incidents took place on May 19, when the Philippine Navy performed an airdrop operation to bring the items to the BRP Sierra Madre, a dilapidated warship grounded in 1999 to protect Manila’s claims to the shoal, according to a ranking military official, who asked not to be named for not having authority to speak to the media.

In a third incident, on May 24, the CCG used water cannons to drive away a Filipino fishing boat near the shoal, the official said.

The Inquirer source made the allegations hours after Chinese state media claimed that personnel on the Sierra Madre “pointed guns” at the CCG on the same day, May 19.

In a social media post on Jun 2, China Central Television said at least two men were seen carrying guns on deck, pointing them in the direction of the CCG.

An accompanying 29-second video appeared to show a masked man momentarily holding up a blurred black object that resembled a rifle.

The Inquirer source said the CCG deployed four rubber boats during the May 19 paradrop operation of a Philippine Navy aircraft to the Sierra Madre.

The Chinese grabbed some of the provisions, mostly food, and scattered them into the water, making sure they couldn’t be consumed. But some of them took supplies for themselves, the source said.

On the same day, two CCG ships and four rubber boats also harassed a medical evacuation operation meant to provide medical assistance to soldiers who got sick, the source said.

One of the CCG ships directly blasted its water cannon at the outboard motor towards one of the Philippine rubber boats, he added.

The engine guard of the Philippine boat was also damaged after a Chinese rubber boat rammed its rear.

A non-military source with knowledge of the operations confirmed the Chinese harassment but his version slightly differed from the first source, saying the Chinese boats had tried to block the “transfer of personnel” between the Philippine Navy boats and a small Philippine Coast Guard watercraft.

The Second Thomas Shoal, locally known as Ayungin, is a low-tide elevation that lies within the Philippines’ 370km exclusive economic zone, some 194km off Palawan province.

China uses the so-called nine-dash line that takes in about 90 per cent of the South China Sea to assert its claim to sovereignty over the Scarborough Shoal, a submerged reef coveted for its bountiful fish stocks, and the Second Thomas Shoal, home to a small contingent of Filipino sailors living aboard a rusty warship that Manila intentionally grounded in 1999 to further its territorial claims.

The Sierra Madre requires regular rotation and resupply missions that have been on the receiving end of Chinese harassment. The last publicly known resupply mission was in March when a Filipino supply vessel was damaged with water cannons fired by the Chinese, causing injuries.

In 2016, an arbitral tribunal in The Hague, the Netherlands, said China’s sweeping claims to most of the South China Sea had no legal basis.