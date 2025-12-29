China blames military drills for reef damage around disputed Scarborough Shoal

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

China said that “illegal fishing” and frequent intrusion activities in recent years have threatened the ecosystem around the shoal.

– China said, without naming any country, that military activities such as bomb-dropping training in the waters around Scarborough Shoal have damaged the coral reefs there, state broadcaster CCTV said on Dec 29 , citing an ecological report.

The report, conducted by the country’s Natural Resources Ministry, also said that “illegal fishing” and frequent intrusion activities in recent years have threatened the ecosystem around the shoal.

China and the Philippines both claim territorial rights to Scarborough Shoal, one of Asia’s most contested maritime features prized for its rich fisheries, its protective lagoon and proximity to major shipping lanes. But sovereignty has never been established.

It is effectively under Beijing’s control, although Filipino boats continue to operate there.