Chilly year-end expected in Bangkok, with temperatures likely to plunge to 15 deg C

BANGKOK - It will be an uncommonly chilly end of the year for Thailand as a cold front sweeps the region, sending temperatures tumbling.

Even capital Bangkok - where temperatures in the past week have been above 30 deg C - may see temperatures drop to 15 to 17 deg C in December and January, said the Thai Meteorological Department this week.

The cold front, which this week hit northern Thailand, is expected to bring rain and chilly weather to the northern and north-eastern parts of the country in particular, it said.

Chiang Rai, Sakhon Kakhon and Nakhon Phanom in the north and north-east, for instance, could see lows of 7 to 9 deg C, while Chiang Mai may experience temperatures between 12 and 14 deg C.

More intense cold fronts from China are expected later this month through February, with the lowest temperatures likely to come between late December and mid-January, added the weatherman.