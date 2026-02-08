Child opens car door, causes accident involving six vehicles in Kuala Lumpur

Sign up now: Get insights on the biggest stories in Malaysia

Investigations showed that the accident was caused by a child passenger suddenly opening a car door, which obstructed the motorcyclist’s path.

KUALA LUMPUR - A child inadvertently caused a road accident after opening a car door in the middle of traffic, causing two motorcycles to collide with each other.

Kuala Lumpur Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department chief Mohd Zamzuri Mohd Isa said the incident occurred along Jalan Tun Razak on Feb 6 and involved six vehicles.

“The motorcyclist couldn’t avoid the door and collided with it before losing control and crashing into several other vehicles.

“Another motorcycle, ridden by a 30-year-old local man, was unable to avoid the incoming collision,” he said in a statement on Feb 8.

Assistant Commissioner Zamzuri said the resulting accident led to the first motorcyclist having a fracture in the left arm, while the second motorcyclist had minor injuries.

Investigations showed that the accident was caused by a child passenger suddenly opening the car door, which obstructed the motorcyclist’s path.

“It is believed that the child safety lock feature was not activated, allowing the door to be opened from inside the vehicle,” ACP Zamzuri said. THE STAR/ ASIA NEWS NETWORK