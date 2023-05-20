Child drowns, another missing after falling into a river in Johor

The body of the first victim, 11-year-old Mohd Danish Ahmad, was recovered at 5.06am on Saturday, PHOTO: REUTERS
PASIR GUDANG – A child has drowned, while another has gone missing after falling into Sungai Masai in Johor, on Friday.

Pasir Gudang Fire and Rescue station operations commander Sarhan Akmal Mohamad told Malaysian newspaper Sinar Harian that they had received a distress call about the incident at 11.31pm on Friday.

“A team of 13 rescue staff from the Pasir Gudang Fire and Rescue station and six from the Skudai Water Rescue Team began diving in search of the children at 4.28am,” he told Sinar Harian.

The body of the first victim, 11-year-old Mohd Danish Ahmad, was recovered at 5.06am on Saturday, said Mr Sarhan. It was recovered 50m from the spot where the boy had fallen into the river.

“Medical officers at the scene confirmed his death and the body has been handed over to the police for further action,” Mr Sarhan said on Saturday.

He also told Sinar Harian that the other victim, 13-year-old Zahir Akmal Mohd Idris, is still missing. Search and rescue efforts are ongoing. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK

