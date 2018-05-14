Malaysia's anti-corruption chief Dzulkifli Ahmad quits

KUALA LUMPUR - Malaysia’s anti-corruption chief Tan Sri Dzulkifli Ahmad has resigned from his post, days after Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad announced that the government will investigate certain agencies for corruption.

A source told The Straits Times that Dzulkifli, who took over from Tan Sri Abu Kassim Mohamed two years ago, tendered his resignation letter on Monday (May 14) morning.

“He submitted his resignation letter to the Chief Secretary of the Government Tan Sri Dr Ali Hamsa this morning.

“He left his office and the premises soon after,” the source said.

However, Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) investigations director Azam Baki, when contacted by The Straits Times, denied to be in the know.

“I’m not sure whether he’s resigned, I wasn’t informed.”

The Straits Times also understands from the source that Abu Kassim and Mustafar Ali, part of the MACC leadership during the 2015 1MDB investigations, are set to rejoin.

“Tan Sri Abu was sighted this morning in the area. From our understanding, he’s set to make a return.

“As for Datuk Seri Mustafar, it’s still in the final process of discussion but it’s looking positive,” the source added.

Another source added that: “Although they were transferred out, their pay structure still follows that of MACC’s. So indirectly, they’re still one of us.”

Under Abu Kassim, who took on the role as MACC chief commissioner in the beginning of 2010, the anti-graft body began investigations into allegations of graft and financial mismanagement at state fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) and the transfer of 2.6 billion ringgit (S$647.09 million) to former Prime Minister Najib Razak's bank accounts.