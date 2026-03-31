Chiang Mai set for disaster declaration after 4 days of soaring PM2.5 levels

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The province is set to consider declaring the Mueang Na sub-district area a disaster-stricken zone.

BANGKOK - Chiang Mai is preparing to tighten controls on toxic PM2.5 pollution.

Mr Siwakorn Buapong, Deputy Governor of Chiang Mai Province, said PM2.5 levels in Mueang Na subdistrict, Chiang Dao District, have risen above 125 micrograms per cubic metre for four consecutive days.

The province is set to consider declaring the area a disaster-stricken zone on March 31, while mobile medical units will be deployed on April 1, 2026.

Mr Siwakorn spoke about the crisis caused by fine particulate matter (PM2.5) in the area on March 30, saying the province is considering declaring a disaster-stricken area and an area eligible for emergency disaster assistance, focusing on the hardest-hit locations at the subdistrict and village levels.

The province is set to consider declaring the Mueang Na subdistrict area a disaster-stricken zone. PHOTO: THE NATION/ASIA NEWS NETWORK

Criteria for declaring a toxic haze disaster area

Under Ministry of Finance regulations, the province can declare a disaster area when the following conditions are met:

PM2.5 levels must exceed 125 micrograms per cubic metre (µg/m³).

The concentration must remain at that level for five consecutive days.

Current situation: Mueang Na sub-district in Chiang Dao District has already recorded critical pollution levels for four consecutive days.

If the situation does not improve by March 31, it will immediately meet the threshold for a disaster declaration.

Areas under watch and relief measures

Although Chiang Dao District is at a critical level, the deputy governor stressed that the situation in Mueang Chiang Mai District has not yet met the criteria.

Any declaration will focus only on clearly affected areas rather than the whole province, to ensure precision in budget management and relief efforts.

The province is set to consider declaring the Mueang Na subdistrict area a disaster-stricken zone. PHOTO: THE NATION/ASIA NEWS NETWORK

Three urgent measures to protect the public:

Cell Broadcast alerts: Messages will be sent immediately to residents in “red” areas, advising them to avoid outdoor activities and wear face masks.

Support for vulnerable groups: The provincial public health office and village health volunteers have been instructed to distribute face masks and speed up the establishment of “Dust-Free Rooms” in communities.

Mobile medical units: On April 1, 2026, the province will mobilise mobile medical teams to treat respiratory illnesses and provide advice to people in high-risk areas.

For Chiang Mai residents in areas where the Air Quality Index (AQI) is in the red zone, the advice is as follows: