Chiang Mai haze: Thai King urges volunteers to help; PM Prayut set to visit smog-hit city

BANGKOK - Thailand's King Maha Vajiralongkorn has expressed concern over the haze in the country's north, saying that it was beyond the capability of provincial authorities and suggesting that royal volunteers help out.

The King's concern was conveyed by the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment in a meeting on Sunday with the commander and coordinator of the royal Jit-Arsa ("spirit of volunteering") project, Bangkok Post reported on Tuesday (April 2). They discussed ways to overcome the smog in the northern provinces.

"The King said the problem has escalated and is now beyond the provincial authorities' power to deal with," ministry spokesman Sophon Thongdee was cited by the newspaper as saying.

"The government should take action, including on behalf of all the volunteers so they can join hands to deal with the problem," Sophon added.

Air pollution in Chiang Mai, capital of the North, and elsewhere in the area reached critical levels last month, largely because of large-scale forest fires and open burning - both locally and from Laos and and Myanmar.

The level of PM2.5 microscopic dust particles in cities like Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai and Mae Hong Son soared to 300-500 microgrammes per cubic metre (µg/m³), far exceeding Thailand's safety level of 50 µg/m³ and the World Health Organisation's (WHO) standard of is 25 µg/m³.

The Royal Thai Air Force sent two BT-67 planes on Monday to spray water over Chiang Mai, starting with tourist landmarks and popular sporting areas.

The situation is so severe that Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha will skip his regular weekly meeting on Tuesday and fly to Chiang Mai.

Mr Prayut said the Thai government has discussed the matter with senior officials in both neighbouring Laos and Myanmar. He said the regime would pursue this agenda at a regional meeting to be held at an Asean venue.

On a national level, Mr Prayut said Thai authorities already have a plan in place to reduce the source of the haze, one they launched in 2016.

"We've done what we need to do but the forest fires are still raging and intensifying ... which means our law enforcement efforts are failing," he told the media on Monday, according to Bangkok Post.

"Arresting wrongdoers, and using the law to deter people from setting fires in forests, are challenges we still need to overcome," he added. The Royal Thai Police arrested 230 people for clearing forests in the north with fire last year, up 15 per cent from 2017.

But eminent experts based in Chiang Mai have warned that the health impacts from prolonged exposure to smog are real, and urgent tangible solutions are necessary.

"Will the prime minister engage a giant firm in addressing the problem?" said Prof Dr Chaicharn Pothirat, a medical specialist in lung diseases at the CMU Faculty of Medicine, in an interview with The Nation.

According to him, corn plantations are now the major cause of air pollution. Many corn farmers have cleared unwanted weeds from their plantations with fire.

"And a big firm buys corn from these farmers. This firm should show responsibility," Dr Chaicharn said.

He said Mr Prayut's visit to Chiang Mai would not really help ease the smog. "He will spend just a few hours here. So, I think it's more like a PR stunt," he said.