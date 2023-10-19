Cheers, dancing and selfies: Indonesians kick off election season as candidates register

JAKARTA - Election fever in Indonesia kicked into high gear as the first two pairs of candidates for the country’s top posts submitted their applications on Thursday, amid a carnival-like atmosphere as thousands of supporters cheered them on.

It was a sea of party flags at the General Elections Commission of Indonesia (KPU) in central Jakarta on Thursday, the first day of registrations for candidates. The crowd chanted the names of their candidates, recited prayers for their victory and danced along to music blaring from speakers.

Former Jakarta governor Anies Baswedan and his running mate, chairman of the National Awakening Party (PKB) Mr Muhaimin Iskandar, were the first to register.

Arriving in a white jeep flanked by more than 12 security personnel, the duo dressed in matching white shirts and songkok headgear posed for selfies and shook hands with fans as they entered the KPU building at 9.45 am.

At around 12.40 pm, the candidates for the ruling Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P), former Central Java governor Ganjar Pranowo and Indonesia’s Security Minister Mahfud MD, turned up at the commission in an open-air lorry decorated in the country’s flag colours of red and white.

Mr Ganjar was dressed in a black shirt while Mr Mahfud wore a white one. They also had a security team, which accompanied them as they waved and posed for the crowd. Their entourage also included a marching band.

The registration ends on Oct 25 and the election will be held on Feb 14, 2024. More than 204 million Indonesians are expected to vote.

Supporters for Amin, a portmanteau that they have given the Mr Anies and Mr Muhaimin pair, started arriving as early as 6am outside the KPU, with some travelling as long as three hours to reach the venue.

Rice farmer Ms Ayoh Abas, 45, who comes from the Banten province located north-west of Jakarta, left her home at 4am while it was still dark, to be among the first standing outside KPU.

She said: “I want change. Anies can bring change. I want irrigation. Our paddy fields fully rely on rain, and now it’s been so dry.”

Amin supporters started clearing out of the KPU area from around 11.30am, after which those from the PDI-P pairing’s camp started arriving. While some supporters did cross paths, things stayed peaceful, and some supporters even smiled at each other and shook hands.

Housewife Nurhayati Manurung, a 55-year-old supporter of Mr Ganjar, said that she admired his humility as well as his good track record as Central Java governor.

Ms Nurhayati told The Straits Times that she took a train from Tangerang, a city outside Jakarta, with around 250 other supporters, and that she wanted to show her support to both Mr Ganjar and Mr Mahud, who she said made for a “very cool pair”.