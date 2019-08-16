Checks and balances on government important, but main goal is progress of Indonesia: Jokowi

JAKARTA - President Joko Widodo has appealed to all the branches of government - executive, legislative and judicial - in Indonesia to work together to make sure the nation progresses faster and is competitive in the international arena.

Checks and balances among the government (executive), Parliament (legislative) and the Supreme Court and Constitutional Court (judicial) are very important, but everyone must have the same ultimate goal - to make sure Indonesia progresses, he said on Friday (Aug 16).

In his first of three annual speeches ahead of Indonesia's Independence Day on Saturday, Mr Joko, popularly called Jokowi at home, called for unity and solidarity.

He also invited all the branches of government to build synergy and carry out their respective roles to help create situations conducive to eradicating poverty, reducing inequalities and creating as many jobs as possible.

Mr Joko underlined, without elaborating, that all parties must be involved in creating quality human resources and tackling the threats of intolerance, radicalism and terrorism.

"To be strong, we can no longer work separately. The ego of each of the (branches of government) is no longer relevant and has to be set aside. Collaboration and synergy between the branches of government must improve," he said.

He is set to begin his second five-year term in office in October after being re-elected several months ago following a bitter and divisive presidential election in which he secured 55.5 per cent of the total votes.

In his second speech later on Friday, he is expected to touch more on social and general issues, outlining his vision for the second term.

A third speech in the afternoon is reserved for the President to officially disclose his administration's proposed spending budget for 2020, which would later be deliberated for approval by Parliament, slated for October or November.

In the first speech, which was dedicated to issues related to the three branches of government, Mr Joko expressed appreciation to Parliament that has, in the year to date, finished deliberating on 15 Bills, including those on international cooperation, public health and science.

He said Parliament and the government must work together to harmonise any laws that conflict each other, and amend laws that do not benefit the people.

He also praised the Supreme Court for going digital, allowing for online registering and monitoring of cases.