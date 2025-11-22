Straitstimes.com header logo

Central Vietnam death toll rises to 55 from flooding, landslides

People wading through floodwaters in Nha Trang in Vietnam's coastal province of Khanh Hoa on Nov 20, 2025.

People wading through flood waters in Nha Trang in Vietnam's coastal province of Khanh Hoa on Nov 20.

PHOTO: AFP

VIETNAM – The death toll from torrential rain, flooding and landslides in central Vietnam has risen to 55, with 13 people reported missing, the country’s disaster agency said on Nov 22.

Rainfall exceeded 1,900mm in some parts of central Vietnam over the past week. The region is a major coffee production belt and home to popular beaches, but it is also prone to storms and floods.

Nearly half of the fatalities were in Dak Lak province, where 27 people have died, while 14 people have died in Khanh Hoa province.

The government estimates the flooding has cost the economy around 8.98 trillion dong (S$445 million).

Over 235,000 houses were flooded and nearly 80,000ha of crops were damaged, Vietnam's disaster agency said. REUTERS

