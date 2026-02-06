Cement truck plunges into Penang Hospital construction site, killing one

Sign up now: Get insights on the biggest stories in Malaysia

The truck is believed to have lost its balance and fell into the construction site.

GEORGE TOWN – An Indonesian man died after the cement truck he was in plunged almost two storeys into an ongoing construction site at Penang Hospital along Jalan Residensi.

Penang Fire and Rescue Department assistant operations director John Sagun Francis said the incident occurred at 11.29am on Feb 6.

“The fire department received an emergency call at 11.29am. Personnel from the Jalan Perak Fire and Rescue Station were at the location at 11.35am, and the rescue operation was carried out with the assistance of personnel from the Lebuh Pantai Fire and Rescue Station,” he said in a statement on Feb 6.

It was believed that the truck lost its balance and fell into the construction site. The victim was pinned in the driver’s seat.

“Firemen, assisted by a crane at the site, managed to extricate the victim at about 12.55pm.

“The victim was confirmed dead by health ministry personnel at the scene,” he said.

He added that the victim’s body was then handed over to the police for further action, and the operation was completely ended at 1.16pm. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK