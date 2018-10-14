Ceiling collapses at KL Hilton lobby during maintenance; one worker injured

KUALA LUMPUR - A large section of plaster ceiling in the Hilton Hotel at KL Sentral collapsed during routine maintenance early on Sunday morning (Oct 14), injuring a Bangladeshi worker.

According to the Fire and Rescue Department, an emergency call was made at 3.40am, after about 140 sq m of the ceiling fell 12m to the lobby floor.

"One male Bangladeshi fell 40 feet (12m) and suffered head injuries," a report from the Fire and Rescue department said.

The victim is being treated at the nearby Universiti Malaya Medical Centre.

Contacted by The Straits Times, the hotel - strategically located at KL Sentral, a transport and business hub - confirmed that parts of the lobby and a cafe were currently off limits, but other business was proceeding as usual.

"The area will be temporarily closed to the public. During this time, ORO Cafe, Chambers Bar and the Lobby Lounge will not be in operation until further notice," a spokesman said in a statement.

The statement added that "during overnight routine maintenance work on the lobby ceiling by an approved maintenance contractor, an incident occurred causing a part of the ceiling to give way".

A total of 26 firemen were involved in the rescue, and subsequent checks on the hotel were made to ensure the safety of the area.

"The collapse occurred as a result of repair works on electrical wiring," the fire department report said, adding that the hotel management confirmed there was only one victim.

In December 2015, the ceiling of the driveway at the Hilton Singapore fell on two vehicles. Four people, including a passer-by and a Hilton employee, were injured in the incident.