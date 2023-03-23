Cebu Pacific flight bound for Singapore makes emergency landing at Kota Kinabalu airport

KOTA KINABALU - A Cebu Pacific Air A320 Airbus had to make an emergency landing at the Kota Kinabalu International Airport (KKIA) in Sabah after a suspected problem to the aircraft’s engine late on Wednesday.

It is believed the plane carrying 92 crew members and passengers, which took off from Cebu in the Philippines at 7.55pm, had encountered problems to its left engine during the flight.

The pilot then proceeded for an emergency landing in the east Malaysia state at 10.22pm. The plane was in the air for just under two hours, around half the usual flight time from Cebu to Singapore, according to data from flight trackers.

It is learnt that the plane was scheduled to land in Singapore later that same night.

A Singaporean passenger on the affected flight told Lianhe Zaobao that the 30 minutes the plane took for the forced landing was the most frightening moment of his life. The civil servant said the left engine appeared to be emitting sparks as the aircraft seemed to be operating with just one functioning engine.

Sabah Fire and Rescue deputy director Farhan Sufyan Borhan said that they were informed of the incident from the airport’s fire department at 9.49pm.

They sent a team to assist the ground team.

All passengers and crew were in safe condition when the plane arrived at KKIA, with the Philippine airline arranging accommodation for the passengers in the city. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK