Cautious consumers in Indonesia scale back Hari Raya spending as uncertainty weighs

Passengers at the Pasar Senen train station in Jakarta on March 16, as people travel to their hometowns to celebrate Hari Raya.

JAKARTA – The annual spending surge during Hari Raya, typically supported by the mass exodus to hometowns (mudik) and holiday allowance (THR) payouts, may lose momentum in 2026 as weaker mobility and more cautious households dampen consumption.

The Transportation Ministry estimates that only 143.91 million people will travel during the Hari Raya exodus in 2026 , a 6.55 per cent decline from the 154 million recorded in 2025.

At the same time, the disbursement of THR, another key pillar of the Ramadan economy, is progressing but remains uneven across worker groups.

A survey by Litbang Kompas, the research arm of Kompas daily, conducted from March 6 to 10, showed that only 27 per cent of workers, primarily civil servants (ASN), had received THR at the time. Meanwhile, more than a third of private-sector respondents had yet to receive it, and 23.4 per cent had not been paid despite being informed they would.

Current regulations stipulate that THR must be paid no later than seven days before Hari Raya, which is expected to fall on either March 20 or March 21.

The delay has affected Mr Baihaqi, a Gen Z start-up employee, who has yet to receive his allowance after the deadline.

“Initially, I planned to allocate around 70 per cent of my THR to savings, preferably in digital gold since prices have been slightly down, and the rest to personal spending. However, due to delays in payments at my company, I have not received my THR yet,” he told The Jakarta Post on March 17 .

He noted that his financial priorities have changed compared to previous years, driven by rising bills and a more cautious outlook on the economy and labour market. Even without geopolitical pressures in the Middle East, he added, his personal spending had already been restrained over the past six months.

Meanwhile, Ms Akasha, who is part of a dual-income household, said neither she nor her husband is eligible to receive THR in 2026 due to their current employment status. One of them has just transitioned to a new job, while the other is on a contract-based position.

As a result, they have no specific budget for Hari Raya spending, a significant turnaround from 2025 , when they could allocate 30 per cent of their holiday allowances to personal spending and the rest to family needs and savings.

“There’s no personal spending this year, no new clothes for Hari Raya,” she told the Post on March 17 , noting that family-related expenses remain but are drawn from existing savings and have been reduced by around 70 percent.

Her household has also scaled back mobility plans. Instead of mudik, which she usually undertakes almost every year with her husband, their travel is limited to a short visit to a nearby city ahead of Hari Raya, resulting in lower spending, estimated to be about 20 per cent less than their typical Hari Raya travel.

Despite the tighter budget, she continues to invest, primarily in gold, through an ongoing installment plan.

“Given the current economic situation, I’m really holding back. Not just on spending, but also on investment decisions,” she added.

Similarly, another millennial worker Andira said she chose to allocate all of her THR in 2026 toward savings and gold investment, rather than spending on festive consumption.

“In previous years, I usually split it around 70-30 or 80-20 between saving and spending, but this year I invested everything. I put all of my THR into gold because it feels like the safest option amid the current uncertainty,” she told the Post on March 16 .

Institute for Development of Economics and Finance (INDEF) economist Hakam Naja warned that rising inflation, alongside a weakening rupiah, has pushed up the prices of imported goods such as food and fuel, further eroding household purchasing power.

Statistics Indonesia (BPS) reported that the consumer price index (CPI) rose 4.76 per cent year-on-year in February, compared with a 3.55 per cent annual increase in January .

“Spending power is weakening amid uncertain global economic and political conditions, which, along with broader socioeconomic factors, have clearly contributed to the decline in mudik flows,” he said in a statement on March 16 .

“Economic impacts from global conflict will likely be prolonged, given the deadlock in peace efforts, even after Hari Raya. This needs to be carefully anticipated.”

Meanwhile, the Indonesian Retailers Association (Hippindo) said retail performance is broadly similar to 2025 , with consumption beginning to rise alongside the gradual disbursement of holiday allowances, reflected in stronger weekend foot traffic that is expected to continue.

Demand is being driven by food and beverages and supermarkets, while apparel and footwear are also gaining traction. Shopping hubs such as Tanah Abang and Thamrin City are growing more crowded, with gold demand also increasing for both investment and jewellery.

“Everything should remain good through April, but after April it could become more challenging,” the association head Budihardjo Iduansjah told the Post on March 16 . THE JAKARTA POST/ASIA NEWS NETWORK