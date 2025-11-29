Caught with their pants down: Prosecutor, surgeon among 201 detained at ‘men only’ vice raid in KL

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

KUALA LUMPUR - A total of 201 men were detained during a joint enforcement operation at a wellness centre along Jalan Raja Laut in Kuala Lumpur after authorities suspected the premises was being used for illicit activities.

The men, aged between 19 and 60, were picked up at around 8pm on Nov 28 in a surprise raid involving Kuala Lumpur police, Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) and the Federal Territories Islamic Religious Department (Jawi).

Of those detained, 17 were identified as civil servants, including a surgeon, a deputy public prosecutor, an administrative and diplomatic officer (PTD), a teacher and several enforcement officers.

Kuala Lumpur deputy police chief Mohd Azani Omar said intelligence and surveillance on the two-storey premises had been conducted for two weeks following public complaints.

“Investigations revealed that immoral activities were allegedly taking place on the premises involving male patrons,” he said at the scene.

The centre, which operated under the guise of a health and wellness facility equipped with a gym, sauna, spa, swimming pool and designated rest areas catering specifically for men, is believed to have been running for the past eight months, DCP Azani said.

“Customers were charged a RM10 (S$3.10) lifetime registration fee and RM35 per visit.

“We believe the operators promoted the centre through social media, where patrons would connect and mingle,” he said.

The arrests included locals as well as individuals from South Korea, Indonesia, Germany and China.

DCP Azani said police are investigating the case under Section 387B of the Penal Code for offences related to unnatural sexual acts.

Jawi also detained 80 Muslim men under Section 29 of the Syariah Criminal Offences (Federal Territories) Act for indecent behaviour in a public place.

The centre reportedly operated daily from 5pm until late at night, targeting patrons seeking to unwind after work.

All detainees were taken to the Dang Wangi police headquarters for further action.

Checks revealed that the venue had been widely discussed online among groups seeking social connections, with some visitors claiming the centre offered “special services”. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK