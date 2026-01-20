Sign up now: Get insights on the biggest stories in Malaysia

People demonstrating the Community Service Order, which may be imposed on those convicted of littering in Malaysia, in Jalan Wong Ah Fook in Johor Bahru on Jan 20.

– Littering in M alaysia these days, whether as a local or foreigner, might get you convicted in court and made to perform community service.

Since the beginning of January, litterbugs – including Singaporean litterbugs – may be punished with community service such as sweeping streets, cleaning drains and public toilets and trimming trees, Housing and Local Government Minister Nga Kor Ming said on Jan 2.

Under the amended Solid Waste Management and Public Cleansing Act, the court can order community service of up to 12 hours to be completed within six months for those convicted of littering, on top of fines of up to RM2,000 (S$640).

The court will also determine whether the offender is suited for community service, taking into account their mental and physical health.

Curious about what the community service looks like? On Jan 20, Malaysia’s waste management agency SWCorp ran a simulation of the Community Service Order that may be imposed on those convicted of littering.

In Jalan Wong Ah Fook in downtown Johor Bahru, participants first reported to SWCorp officers, who took attendance and performed basic health screenings, including a temperature check.

The “convicted offenders” were then given masks, gloves and green vests with the words “Community Service Order” printed on them.

Following that, they were issued straw brooms, dustpans and litter-picking sticks, before being tasked with removing rubbish from public walkways under the supervision of officers and in full public view.

Cones and signboards informed the public of the area being cleaned under the order.

SWCorp chief executive Khalid Mohamed told reporters that each community service session will take no longer than four hours, with one officer supervising a maximum of five offenders.

“Most importantly... the safety and health of the offenders are under our close watch, and for those who feel that this brings shame to the offenders, masks are given, and people can’t identify them,” he said.

Cones and signboards will be placed to inform the public that the area is being cleaned under the order. ST PHOTO: HARITH MUSTAFFA

SWCorp Johor director Zainal Fitri Ahmad said that as at Jan 20, 55 individuals, including 28 foreigners, had been given notices for littering in the state since the start of the year.

Five of them were Singaporeans, who were all nabbed for throwing cigarette butts.

Mr Zainal said that the first two cases to be heard involve an Indonesian woman and a Bangadeshi man. They will be charged in a Magistrate’s Court in Johor Bahru on Jan 23.

How will foreigners be charged after they are caught littering ? Mr Khalid explained that foreigners caught littering will be issued notices. After investigations are completed and submitted to prosecutors, they will be charged in court.

Additionally, Mr Zainal said there are “no restrictions” on foreigners who are given notices to leave the country, but that the authorities will ensure they return for court proceedings.

The courts may contact offenders via their registered addresses, he added, and for foreigners who fail to attend court proceedings, the immigration authorities will take action .

SWCorp officers (left) recording statements from a man who was caught littering. ST PHOTO: HARITH MUSTAFFA

On Jan 20, 40 SWCorp officers patrolled the JB Sentral area near the Johor Bahru checkpoint in Jalan Tun Abdul Razak for litterbugs; signs were placed to inform the public that enforcement operations were ongoing.

Plainclothes officers caught five offenders – all Malaysian citizens – mostly for the improper disposal of cigarette butts.

The offenders were escorted to several locations where SWCorp grey-uniformed officers recorded their statements, issued notices and reviewed video footage of the littering offence recorded by plainclothes officers.

One man, who only wanted to be known as Mr Fong, told The Straits Times that he was caught after discarding a cigarette butt while waiting for his Grab ride at the JB Sentral pick-up point.

“I was smoking. Afterwards, I just placed the cigarette butt by my side,” said the 27-year-old who works at an electronics factory in Singapore, adding that he was unaware of the enforcement operation as he was focused on his arriving ride.

Mr Zainal said anti-littering enforcement operations were ongoing, and the agency would be working with local city councils to monitor littering activity using CCTV cameras.