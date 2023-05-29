Cat survives 6-storey fall after landing on car, smashing windscreen in Bangkok

BANGKOK - A tomcat in Bangkok, Thailand, survived a six-storey fall with no severe injuries despite making a big hole on a car windscreen.

The owner of the car, who goes by Apiwat Toyothaka on Facebook, shared on Saturday that he was informed about the incident by his condominium’s management at 7am.

The digital creator, who also owns a cat, said he could not get angry when he saw the frightened cat, which was hiding under his car after jumping out of the big hole of his broken windscreen.

The cat, Shifu, is reportedly named after Master Shifu in the Kung Fu Panda films, according to The Nation.

Closed-circuit camera footage shows the 8.5kg feline hanging briefly from the balcony on the sixth floor before falling off. It briefly hits the third-floor balcony before crashing onto the rear windscreen of Mr Apiwat’s car.

Mr Apiwat said X-rays performed on Shifu revealed no broken bones, and it lost only two claws.

He also said on Monday that Shifu was eating and excreting well after the incident.

He was also able to claim for damages to his car from the insurance firm.

Mr Thanakorn Jongjaemfah, the manager of the condo located in Soi Sathupradit 49, said the incident shows why residents are banned from raising pets, reported The Nation.

He added that Shifu’s owner was fined 1,000 baht (S$39), and has promised to move her cat to a relative’s home.

Cats are known to have survived falls from great heights.

In 2021, a cat in Wenzhou, China, fell off a residential building while trying to steal meat on a balcony. It landed on a parked car and shattered the front windscreen before scurrying away.

Another cat in Staten Island, New York, also survived after falling off a balcony and damaged a car’s front windscreen in 2012.