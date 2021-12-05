For Subscribers
Letter From Manila
Cash is still king in Philippines? Maybe, but not for long
GCash is now the largest digital payment platform there for cashless transactions, with 1 in 2 Filipinos – some 50 million – using the app.
MANILA - Until seven months ago, Ms Patria Belardo's biggest irritation was having to hunt for loose change.
She and her husband ride from one house to another on their e-bikes around a large community in Paranaque city, south of the capital Manila, to sell seafood, fruits and vegetables.