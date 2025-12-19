Cars decorated with Christmas ornaments light up Malaysian roads

Sign up now: Get insights on the biggest stories in Malaysia

The videos received thumbs-ups from online commenters, who commended the cars’ owners for bringing festive cheer to the roads.

With just a week to Christmas, some Malaysians are getting into the Yuletide spirit by adorning their cars with Christmas decorations and lights.

A Dec 17 TikTok video – which has since been viewed 1.3 million times – showed a red car cruising on a road, all decked up in multi-coloured LED lights and a pair of reindeer antlers.

“POV: Christmas mood on,” @dirawoo_ wrote in the video’s caption.

Another video uploaded on Info Lalu Lintas Sabah Facebook page on Dec 18 showed a yellow car with presents draped in patterned gift wrap sitting atop the boot, while a brightly lit and decorated Christmas tree lay across the vehicle’s roof.

Both vehicles are believed to have been sighted in the Borneo state of Sabah, where 24.7 per cent of the 844,000 population are Christians and where Christmas is celebrated in a big way.

“If the police sees it for the first time, they won’t even know whether to scold or take a selfie first,” commented Mr Md Nadzri Hamden.

Many also said they saw the red car on the roads recently and uploaded their own snaps of the car.

“Maybe Santa Claus is the one driving,” said a commentator with the handle @cikmanis08_ on TikTok.

One commentator wondered how the driver entered the car, with @dirawoo_ quipping: “Through the window.”

This is not the first time Malaysians have decorated their cars for major festive holidays.

In March, a private-hire vehicle driver transformed his car into a festive Hari Raya-themed ride with colourful decorations and woven ketupat ornaments.

In 2024, the owner of a white convertible car decorated his ride with Christmas ornaments, with the public playfully showering his vehicle with artificial snow.

In the same year, a Malaysian woman went viral on social media for stringing festive lights all over her car in anticipation of Hari Raya Puasa.