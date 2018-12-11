Car plunges 10m from elevated car park in Malaysia, driver escapes with minor injuries

KUALA LUMPUR (THE STAR /ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - A driver inadvertently drove his car off an elevated car park in Malaysia, which smashed into three other vehicles below.

Miraculously, the 10-meter fall only caused minor injuries to the driver.

Kuala Lumpur police's Traffic Investigation and Enforcement department (JSPT) chief Asst Comm Zulkefly Yahya said that the incident occurred around 6.30am near the Sun Complex building along Lorong Imbi 14 on Monday (Dec 10).

"The driver is believed to have mistakenly pressed on the accelerator while parking. The fall caused him minor injuries and all affected vehicles have been removed," he said.

He added that the drivers of the other cars were not injured.