Car crashes into toll gate barrier in Malaysia after driver, passengers lose consciousness

A suspected gas leak from a malfunctioning car air-conditioner caused a Malaysian family to lose consciousness, sending their vehicle crashing into a toll gate barrier in Pahang.

The incident happened at 2.40pm on Monday, when the family of two adults and two children were heading to Balakong town in Selangor from their home in Tok Bali, Kelantan.

Malaysian police who were patrolling along the Kuala Lumpur-Karak expressway saw the accident and quickly rendered assistance, helped by the public and employees from the toll gate.

The family was taken to a nearby hospital.

“A medical examination confirmed they were unconscious due to the lack of oxygen in their bodies. The condition caused the vehicle to crash into the toll barrier,” said Bentong police chief Zaiham Mohd Kahar.

In a comment posted on Facebook, a man named Mr Syafiq Mok said he is the oldest child of the family and that his parents and siblings are safe.

“My family are safe, Alhamduillah (Praise be to God), they have regained consciousness. The reason why everyone fainted was due to a leak from the car’s air-conditioner,” he said.

“My father and our entire family are grateful to all those who helped us… only God can repay your kindness.”