Campaigning starts for three-way race to be Indonesia’s next president

JAKARTA – Campaigning for Indonesia’s presidential election kicked off officially on Nov 28, with two of the three candidates pounding the ground to win over the archipelago’s more than 200 million eligible voters.

The hustings will run until Feb 10, 2024, followed by a three-day cooling-off period before voting day, which will see Indonesia choosing a new leader. President Joko Widodo is serving his second term and is constitutionally not allowed to seek another.

The three pairs in the contest are former Jakarta governor Anies Baswedan, 54, and his running mate, former minister Muhaimin Iskandar, 57; former Central Java governor Ganjar Pranowo, 55, and Chief Security Minister Mahfud MD, 66; and Defence Minister Prabowo Subianto, 72, and Solo Mayor Gibran Rakabuming Raka, 36, the elder son of Mr Widodo.

Mr Ganjar and Mr Mahfud, who are candidates for the ruling Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle party, started their campaign trail on opposite ends of the archipelago.

In the town of Merauke in Papua, the most eastern-part of Indonesia, Mr Ganjar arrived in the morning and spent the day greeting residents, religious leaders and influencers, as well as young voters.

Mr Mahfud met voters in Sabang Island in Aceh, in the western tip of Indonesia, where he spoke to them in the local language, and they sang songs together.

“We deliberately chose these two points in Indonesia: One at the east end where the sun rises, the other at the west end, because we want Indonesian unity,” said Mr Ganjar.