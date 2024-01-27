Cameron Highlands identified as major hotspot for landslides as search for victims goes on

PETALING JAYA - Cameron Highlands and roads along the Tapah-Cameron Highlands route have been identified as landslide hotspots among 31 locations by the Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability Ministry, said Malaysia’s Mineral and Geoscience Department.

Its director-general Datuk Zamri Ramli said in Cameron Highlands alone, there have been 418 landslides from 1961 to 2023.

This made up 6.5 per cent of the total landslides that occurred in the same period at the 31 hotspots, with 6,431 landslides and 602 deaths.

Other hotspots were the Kuala Kubu-Raub route, Temerloh, Kuala Lipis, Seremban-Simpang Pertang, Rembau-Johol and Kuala Lumpur-Karak Highway.

On Jan 26, a landslide hit Cameron Highlands, the second case in 2024.

Pahang Fire and Rescue Department assistant director (operations) Ismail Abdul Ghani said the department received a distress call at 2.51am.

So far, two Myanmar nationals have been found dead in the landslide. The search is ongoing for three others.

Only a week before, a landslide on Jan 19 forced a road closure at Jalan Boh Habu.

On Jan 21, the Cameron Highlands Public Works Department issued a notice regarding the temporary closure of the road at Section 0.70, which connected Habu to the Boh Tea Estate in both directions.

The closure is planned until Feb 2 but may be subject to change based on ongoing repairs.

Despite getting only 10 yellow alerts for continuous rain between January and Dec 4 last year, Cameron Highlands suffered at least four incidents of landslides in 2023.

At the end of last year, there were two incidents of landslides in Cameron Highlands.

On Oct 12 last year, a total of 88 Orang Asli from 17 families were forced to evacuate their homes. They took shelter at the community hall in Kampung Sungai Ruil after a landslide.

It was found that the landslide was caused by broken underground pipes and frequent rain, especially at night.