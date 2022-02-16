Cambodia's Internet gateway raises fears of China-style surveillance

BANGKOK (THOMSON REUTERS FOUNDATION) - Sovann Chhay was 16 when he was arrested in Cambodia's capital last year for writing comments on the Telegram messaging app that were deemed insulting to government officials. The autistic teenager was jailed for nearly six months.

He was among at least 35 people arrested over their online activity in Cambodia last year, according to the Cambodian Centre for Human Rights (CCHR), which expects the numbers to surge after the launch of a new China-style Internet gateway.

All Internet traffic in Cambodia will be routed through the government-run National Internet Gateway, allowing authorities to monitor online activity, intercept and censor digital communications, and collect users' personal data.

The gateway had been due to launch on Wednesday (Feb 16), but on the eve of the planned roll-out a Telecommunications Ministry spokesman told reporters it had been delayed due to disruption caused by the Covid-19 pandemic. He did not give a new timeline.

Critics say that when implemented, the gateway will further undermine privacy and hamper the activities of human rights defenders as the government faces international criticism over a crackdown that has decimated civil society and the opposition.

"It threatens to curtail free speech, access to information, and privacy rights in Cambodia, and gives the government unprecedented authority to monitor and control all Internet traffic in the country," said Naly Pilorge, deputy director of LICADHO, a human rights organisation.

"It will become another tool in the authorities' arsenal to suppress free speech on the Internet. There is no oversight or review for the actions, allowing for arbitrary censorship of the Internet," she told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.

A government spokesman did not respond to requests for comment, but authorities have said previously that the gateway is essential for "peace and security" in the country, and have dismissed concerns about censorship.

Mass surveillance

From Cambodia to Indonesia and India, countries in Asia have introduced a slew of Internet and data-use legislation in recent years that human rights groups have said raises the risk of mass surveillance and free-speech violations.

Critics of Cambodia's Internet gateway, which is similar to the one deployed by its close economic ally China, fear it will be used by longtime leader Hun Sen to curb dissent ahead of commune elections this year, and national elections due in 2023.

The decree on the new Internet gateway requires all service providers to register users with their correct identities. It will also allow authorities to arbitrarily switch off Internet access, or block certain websites or domains.

State regulators will have the power to "prevent and disconnect all network connections that affect national income, security, social order, morality, culture, traditions and customs," according to the decree.

With such a broad mandate, the gateway will facilitate "mass surveillance", said Sopheap Chak, executive director of CCHR, a non-profit.