Cambodian, South Korean police arrest 26 for alleged scams, sex crimes, Blue House says

The bilateral task force found that the suspects allegedly extorted about S$23.6 million from 165 South Koreans through online scams.

SEOUL – A joint investigative team of Cambodian and South Korean police has arrested 26 suspects over alleged online scams and sex crimes targeting South Korean citizens, the South Korean presidential office said on Jan 12 .

The bilateral task force found that the suspects allegedly extorted about 26.7 billion won (S$23.6 million) from 165 South Koreans through online scams, in which they pretended to be police or financial regulators, Ms Kan g Yu-jung, a spokeswoman at the Blue House, said at a briefing.

The suspects also allegedly coerced multiple female victims into filming sex videos and photos for distribution, Ms Kang said, declining to elaborate on details.

Cambodian police made the arrests with assistance from the task force and South Korea's intelligence agency, she added.

The suspects will be extradited to South Korea to face punishment, she said.

The Cambodian government could not immediately be reached for comment on the arrests and allegations. REUTERS