Cambodian PM’s cousin says he owned 30% stake in scam-linked firm

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The US government in 2025 accused Huione Group, which owned several companies including Huione Pay, of laundering funds for transnational criminal groups perpetrating scams from South-east Asia.

PHNOM PENH – A cousin of Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet said on May 6 that he owned a 30 per cent stake in a digital payments platform linked to cyberscams and money laundering that has been sanctioned by the US.

“I would like to inform the public that I have indeed owned 30 per cent of shares in Huione Pay ,” Mr Hun To said in a statement.

The US government in 2025 accused Huione Group, which owned several companies offering e-commerce, payment and cryptocurrency exchange services, including Huione Pay, of laundering funds for transnational criminal groups perpetrating scams from South-east Asia.

Huione’s former chairman, Mr Li Xiong, was extradited to China on April 1.

The Chinese authorities say he was central to a major transnational gambling and fraud syndicate and is suspected of multiple crimes.

Mr Li owned 62 per cent of Huione Pay’s shares, while Mr Hun To owned 30 per cent, according to a report by liquidator Reachs & Partners.

Huione Pay’s liquidation was completed in October 2025, it said.

Mr Hun To said he did not manage the business operations of Huione Pay and “never received any profits, dividends or assets from that company”.

Since April , protesters have demanded an unfreezing of their accounts with Huione platform H-Pay, previously Huione Pay, which they said have been inaccessible since December 2025.

The National Bank of Cambodia has said the Huione platforms’ business licences have been revoked. AFP